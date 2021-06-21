The film 2 Hearts, produced by Conrad and Lance Hool of Santa Fe Studios, was the most-watched movie on Netflix for the week ending June 11, according to the streaming search engine Reelgood.
Netflix picked up the movie at the start of June, said Octavio Marin, vice president of production and operations at Santa Fe Studios.
Preproduction work and some postproduction was done at Santa Fe Studios, while the movie was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Hawaii, Marin said.
Conrad Hool was a co-producer, while his brother, Lance Hool, was co-producer and director, and Marin was an associate producer.
2 Hearts opened Oct. 16 in 1,683 theaters but grossed only $565,000 in its opening weekend, according to boxoffficepro.com.
“During the pandemic, it didn’t get legs,” Marin said.
The story is about two couples in different decades and different places sharing a hidden connection that eventually brings them together.
The work done in Santa Fe included finalizing the script, hiring key personnel, securing locations and securing the team and equipment.
