Santa Fe-based fixed-wireless internet provider NMSurf expects to have broadband wireless service with up to 400 megabits per second available across Santa Fe in the next few weeks, the company announced.
The upgraded service already has been available since early January for NMSurf customers with the new required antennas that are within a few miles of NMSurf’s main tower near Cerrillos Road and Apache Avenue, marketing coordinator Alisha Catanach said.
Broadband service from second and third towers on Airport Road and near N.M. 599 and Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park should be launched in coming weeks, she said.
The broadband wireless has a range of 18 miles for line-of-sight service and 3 miles for non-line of sight, but the Santa Fe line of sight is limited to 8 miles.
Until now, NMSurf offered fixed wireless internet service up to 100 Mpbs. The broadband service will be available at 100, 200, 300 and 400 Mpbs and, by the end of the year, up to 1 gigabit, Catanach said.
NMSurf will upgrade to broadband in the Española area north to Velarde in the coming months and after that in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Bernalillo, she said.
NMSurf has more than 4,500 wireless customers, with about one-fourth of them in Santa Fe. The company also provides fiber-optic internet to businesses on Cerrillos and Siler roads.
