Santa Fe-based internet service provider NMSurf has installed multiple mini towers along Interstate 25 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque to improve connectivity to several towns and pueblos between the two cities.
The new sites provide 50 megabits per second service for residences and business, with the intention to provide double that number in the near future, company President Albert Catanach said in a news release.
The NMSurf broadband connectivity will serve San Felipe Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, Cochiti Lake, Algodones, Budaghers and the surrounding rural areas, the release said.
Catanach noted New Mexico ranks No. 46 for broadband connectivity and that the Native American community is the least connected to the internet.
