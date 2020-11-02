Santa Fe internet service provider NMSurf has finished building redundancy into its wireless system to assure service between Albuquerque and Santa Fe and its fiber optic internet feeds from major data centers in Phoenix and Denver.
Completing this gigabit wireless ring between Santa Fe and Albuquerque is one more step to secure uninterrupted internet services if any microwave site goes down, said Bryan Catanach, field operations manager at NMSurf.
“As soon as a site goes offline, traffic goes in another direction,” Catanach said.
The NMSurf ring provides two wireless paths touching Santa Fe, Sandia Peak, Rio Rancho, Algodones, Budaghers, La Bajada and nearby rest areas, with broadband internet services provided to Cochiti, Cochiti Lake, San Felipe, Peña Blanca, Santo Domingo, Santa Ana, Placitas, Sandia Peak and Sandia reservations, and Budaghers, he said.
NMSurf established its first wireless route to Albuquerque in 2010. The company decided to add a second route of microwave sites in 2018 after a major fiber optic cut affected much of Northern New Mexico, Catanach said.
NMSurf has more than 3,000 customers, Catanach said.
