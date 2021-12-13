NMExperiences formally launched Dec. 6 as an online compendium of self-guided tours and local events, mostly in Santa Fe.
Co-founders Daniel Link and Ralph Lopez shifted to the internet after launching Poster Boyz in 2010 using posters, brochures, rack cards and program guides.
“In 2016-17, we noticed a substantial drop in spending on print media,” Link said. “We had to figure out a way to acclimate to stay viable. What if we come up with a digital concierge service?”
Now they are back with NMExperiences, which launched with 14 self-guided tours, including “Dinner Before a Show,” “Chocolate & Shopping” and “Early Check-in, Downtown Plaza.” More tours will be added regularly, Link said.
The tours are mostly curated by the subscribers who fund NMExperiences. The first five subscribers are The Lensic Performing Arts Center, which has its season schedule on NMExperiences, Stag Tobacconist, Sock Magic, Ojo Optique and Casas de Santa Fe.
Visitors might find NMexperiences on Google, but Link and Lopez are promoting their product the old-fashioned way: with brochures at hotels and businesses referring people to the website.
