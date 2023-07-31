The New Mexico Tourism Department is a finalist for a Skift IDEA Award for its New Mexico True Living Legends video series appearing as online advertising.

Skift, a leading travel news outlet, selected the Living Legends as a finalist in marketing under the Creative Thinkers category.

New Mexico Tourism is competing against the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Plum Guide, Travel + Leisure, Travelport and Priceline. The winners for 18 awards will be announced in August.

