Nexus Health will be the next entry in the medical quadrant taking shape on Beckner Road.
Nexus Health began construction March 31 on a three-story, 95,000-square-foot outpatient specialty center.
Nexus Health will be located at 4200 Beckner Road at the Walking Rain Road roundabout, three roundabouts east of Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center and the new Presbyterian Medical Services Santa Fe Family Health Center.
The Nexus building will have capacity for 30 to 35 specialist physicians, with the doctors scheduled to take occupancy in July 2024, Nexus President Dr. Scott Herbert said.
Nexus Health is a physician-owned and -operated independent specialty group that seeks to strip away the red tape from doctor visits and have doctors aware of a patient’s full medical picture, not just their own specialty, Herbert said.
“Medical care is led by a team and not a bunch of specialists that don’t talk to each other,” Herbert said in an interview. “We are trying to put patients back together without all the red tape.”
Nexus Health was established a little over a year ago with four orthopedic surgeons and eight physicians from New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, which has transitioned to Nexus Health.
“We are interested in adding breast surgery, infectious disease and primary care this year,” Herbert said.
He eventually also wants to recruit doctors in urology, gynecology, radiology, gastroenterology, cardiology, pulmonology, physical therapy, nephrology, neurosurgery and gynecologic oncology.
Nexus Health is attempting a new model of interdisciplinary coordination, collaboration and communication to meet patient needs in a more responsive and effective way.
“Patients today are frustrated by limited access, difficulty in getting appointments and lack of coordinated care between physicians. For example, it adds a layer of complication not having their cardiologist be able to confer with their kidney doctor,” Nexus Health orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Garcia said in a news release.
Until the new building opens, Nexus Oncology will be at 2085 S. Pacheco St. and Nexus Orthopedics is at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. Any new specialties added will be at other locations until all the specialists are brought together on Beckner Road, Herbert said.
Walnut Creek, Calif.-based health developer Meridian is the developer of the 18-acre project. Skiles Group of Richardson, Texas, is the general contractor and Page Southerland Page of Houston is the architect.