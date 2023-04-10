Nexus Health

Nexus Health is building a three-story, 95,000-square-foot medical office building on Beckner Road near Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

. Courtesy image

Nexus Health will be the next entry in the medical quadrant taking shape on Beckner Road.

Nexus Health began construction March 31 on a three-story, 95,000-square-foot outpatient specialty center.

Nexus Health will be located at 4200 Beckner Road at the Walking Rain Road roundabout, three roundabouts east of Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center and the new Presbyterian Medical Services Santa Fe Family Health Center.

