Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Healthcare Services were the only two New Mexico entries among 600 large American companies on Newsweek‘s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women.”

Newsweek and data firm Plant-A Insights Group surveyed more than 37,000 female employees on criteria like “compensation and benefits,” “work-life balance” and “proactive management of a diverse workforce.” Christus St. Vincent was awarded 4 1/2 stars out of five, and Presbyterian received four stars out of five.

The Presbyterian workforce is 75% female, and 58% of the physicians and advanced practice clinicians are women, said Joanne Suffis, Presbyterian’s chief human resources officer.

