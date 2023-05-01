Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Healthcare Services were the only two New Mexico entries among 600 large American companies on Newsweek‘s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women.”
Newsweek and data firm Plant-A Insights Group surveyed more than 37,000 female employees on criteria like “compensation and benefits,” “work-life balance” and “proactive management of a diverse workforce.” Christus St. Vincent was awarded 4 1/2 stars out of five, and Presbyterian received four stars out of five.
The Presbyterian workforce is 75% female, and 58% of the physicians and advanced practice clinicians are women, said Joanne Suffis, Presbyterian’s chief human resources officer.
“More than half of our Presbyterian board of directors is female, and women hold critical roles in leadership across the organization, including as the chief hospital executive of our largest hospital, Presbyterian Hospital [in Albuquerque], and in several of our regional hospitals,” Suffis said in an email.
Christus St. Vincent has a woman as president and CEO in Lillian Montoya.
“At Christus St. Vincent, women account for 72% of our leadership positions,” Montoya said in a news release.
Nine of the 13 senior executive team members at Christus St. Vincent are women, as are 67% of executive directors and directors and 74% of managers.
“Our pay is based on a fair and equitable process and not determined, in any way, by gender,” Christus St. Vincent spokesman Arturo Delgado said in an email.