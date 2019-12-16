Kurt Krahn, who will become executive director of Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity on Jan. 1, said he plans to build on the work of his predecessor, Ted Swisher, who has announced his retirement.
"This is a position I feel passionate about in a place I feel passionate about,” said Krahn, 52, who started working with the organization in late October.
He spent the past decade bouncing between Cincinnati and Chicago, most recently as housing director for the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, overseeing home weatherization and repair programs for low-income people, and as executive director of Lakeside Community Development Corp., a housing counseling agency in northern Chicago.
Even his college degrees involve those two regions — a bachelor’s from Lewisville University in Romeoville, outside Chicago, and a master’s in community planning from the University of Cincinnati.
Out of college, Krahn became a store manager for The Nature Co., whose founders had been Peace Corps volunteers decades earlier. That inspired him to become a Peace Corps volunteer on Ometepe, an island in Nicaragua, from 2003 to 2005.
“I probably have a greater world focus,” he said. “Having worked in Latin America, I have an understanding of the psyche of the Latino community.”
“I think Kurt has the perfect background,” said Randy Hibben, Santa Fe Habitat’s board president. “He’s the right age. He has the right motivation. And he is fluent in Spanish.”
The nonprofit's commitment to installing solar power in its homes was, in part, what drew Krahn to New Mexico.
“That is amazing to be able to put solar in these homes,” he said. “The homeowners are going to get heat and cooling for very little cost.”
Krahn said he isn't planning sweeping changes when he steps into the executive director's job.
“I want to build upon the organization,” he said.
Reflecting on the role of Habitat in overcoming struggles for low-income people, Krahn said, “We often overlook the necessity of housing. We talk about food and education. Unless we have a secure roof over our head, it makes life harder.”
