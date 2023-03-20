Presbyterian Medical Services will feel like the new kid on the block with its Santa Fe Family Health Center, scheduled to open in September.

Until now, Presbyterian Medical Services has been scattered around town and the state, let alone confused with that other Presbyterian — Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

The two separate Presbyterian entities are actually collaborating on Presbyterian Medical Services’ consolidation of behavioral health, primary care and dental services in the new 47,000-square-foot building in the finishing stages of construction at 4730 Beckner Road.