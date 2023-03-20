Sky Villano, center, looks at the cut he made drilling through a wall for plumbing while Martin Garcia, bottom, holds a flashlight for them to see during construction last week at Presbyterian Medical Services’ new Santa Fe Family Health Center. The south-side center is expected to open in September.
Presbyterian Medical Services will feel like the new kid on the block with its Santa Fe Family Health Center, scheduled to open in September.
Until now, Presbyterian Medical Services has been scattered around town and the state, let alone confused with that other Presbyterian — Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
The two separate Presbyterian entities are actually collaborating on Presbyterian Medical Services’ consolidation of behavioral health, primary care and dental services in the new 47,000-square-foot building in the finishing stages of construction at 4730 Beckner Road.
Presbyterian Medical Services’ new Santa Fe Family Health Center will be located across Beckner from Presbyterian Healthcare’s Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, which opened in 2018.
The Santa Fe Family Health Center will be located on Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ 39-acre south-side campus. Presbyterian Healthcare owns the building, with Presbyterian Medical holding a 20-year lease with 10-year extension, Presbyterian Medical Services CEO Steven Hansen said.
“This will be our flagship,” Hansen said.
Presbyterian Medical Services is headquartered in Santa Fe but has more than 100 locations across the state and about a dozen in Santa Fe. The two largest locations in Santa Fe are at opposite sides of town but will be consolidated at the Santa Fe Family Health Center.
“It’s a great opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to the community,” Hansen said. “It’s a constant battle to get it out there who we are and what we do. This is the biggest deal in our history.”
The Santa Fe Community Guidance Center at 2960 Rodeo Park Drive West and the Santa Fe Family Wellness Center across town at 2504 Camino Entrada will relocate to the Beckner Road building. Presbyterian Medical will also offer dental services for the first time in Santa Fe.
“This building will better reflect who we are,” Hansen said. “It focuses our ability to provide care. Where we will improve is efficiencies. Getting people in, getting people out, getting people what they need.”
Presbyterian Medical Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center that must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay.
“We are open to everyone seeking access to quality care,” Hansen said.
About half of Presbyterian Medical’s caseload is behavioral health. The Santa Fe Community Guidance Center provides behavioral health care for adults, and Santa Fe Family Wellness Center does so for youth up to age 18.
Presbyterian Medical Services started the guidance center in 1989 in the basement of what is now the Drury Plaza Hotel downtown, and 15 years ago moved to Rodeo Park Drive near St. Francis Drive and Zia Road just as Hansen came on as CEO. Presbyterian Medical took over a prior behavioral health center in 2016 and rechristened it Santa Fe Family Wellness Center.
“They were the buildings that fit our size but not where we wanted them,” Hansen said.
About six years ago, as Presbyterian Healthcare Services was planning its Santa Fe hospital, executives approached Presbyterian Medical to join Presbyterian Healthcare on the Beckner Road campus. That planted the seed for the Santa Fe Family Health Center, a solution to the vexing problem of adult and youth behavioral health services on opposite sides of town.
“Children are depressed, and that affects parents,” Hansen said. “The parents need help; the kids need help.”
The rear portion of the new building — about two-thirds of the total space — will have separate areas for youth and adult behavioral health.
The center will also have 22 primary care exam rooms with same-day appointments possible, an increase from the combined 12 at the current guidance and wellness centers.
Presbyterian Medical provides dental services at 12 locations across the state but so far not in Santa Fe. The new health center will add dentistry with seven dental bays. Hansen said the center will open with one dentist and one hygienist but has capacity for three dentists if demand warrants.
“People have asked us for years for dentistry,” Hansen said. “Dental services are hard to access in this town. Hopefully, we can ease dental access. There was never an opportunity with our space to make it happen.”
Presbyterian Medical provides services to the underserved community, whether uninsured, on Medicaid or insured.
“I think everybody, regardless of position in life, should have access to high-quality dental, medical and mental health,” Hansen said.