New ownership will bring more motorcycles, merchandise and parts to Santa Fe Harley-Davidson.
Scott Fischer Enterprises closed May 27 on the purchase of Santa Fe Harley-Davidson, 4360 Rodeo Road, which had been owned by David, Debby and Jim Pearson since March 2014.
Scott Fischer also owns Thunderbird Harley-Davidson, the only remaining Harley dealership in Albuquerque. The Santa Fe dealership will likely be renamed, operating partner Sean Delaney said.
“We heard from Harley-Davidson that [the Santa Fe dealership] was for sale,” Delaney said. “I met with Dave a couple years ago. ‘If you ever want to sell, we would be players.’ We had always been interested in the Santa Fe market, but it was never presented to us.”
Fischer acquired Chick’s Harley-Davidson in 2005 and renamed it Thunderbird Harley-Davidson and later acquired Duke City Harley-Davidson. New Mexico has only four Harley dealerships — in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Farmington and Roswell — after dealerships in Las Cruces and Clovis closed, Delaney said.
Along with local customers from throughout Northern New Mexico, touring Harley groups stop in to Santa Fe Harley-Davidson to buy merchandise and service their bikes, Delaney said.
“I would imagine expanding the service department,” he said. “If we have four [service techs] now, we would increase it to at least eight. I think service is going to be a big part.”
Thunderbird staff found limited parts and Harley-Davidson merchandise, such as shirts and jeans, upon taking over the Santa Fe dealership. Delaney said new ownership will invest more robustly in merchandise and parts.
“We will probably double merchandise over the next year,” Delaney said. “I would see us probably doubling parts and accessory offerings as well. A lot of people are adding stereo systems to their rides. That is something we are definitely good at keeping in stock.”
Delaney said Santa Fe Harley-Davidson will be the go-to place for tires.
“We plan to have a wide array of tires for different models and ages of motorcycles,” he said.
Delaney will also bolster the stock of used motorcycles. Just as car dealerships have done big business with used cars, Delaney said the market is also strong for Harley’s.
The Santa Fe dealership moved to its Rodeo Road location in 2008. Its previous location was 3501 Cerrillos Road. In the 1970s, the dealership was at 453 Cerrillos Road.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.