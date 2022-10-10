The End Of The Road

Queen Latifah filming a scene of End of the Road on a New Mexico highway.

 Courtesy photo

Netflix launched a new website Sept. 30 detailing where in New Mexico its movies have been shot since Netflix acquired Albuquerque Studios in 2018.

The 2021 film The Harder They Fall and the 2022 film End of the Road are the two Netflix movies on the Netflix in Your Neighborhood: New Mexico website so far that had some scenes shot in Santa Fe County.

The site says The Harder They Fall was filmed at the Museum of International Folk Art, The Shed, at private movie ranches near Galisteo and in Diablo Canyon. End of the Road was shot at El Rancho de las Golindrinas.

