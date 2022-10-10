Netflix launched a new website Sept. 30 detailing where in New Mexico its movies have been shot since Netflix acquired Albuquerque Studios in 2018.
The 2021 film The Harder They Fall and the 2022 film End of the Road are the two Netflix movies on the Netflix in Your Neighborhood: New Mexico website so far that had some scenes shot in Santa Fe County.
The site says The Harder They Fall was filmed at the Museum of International Folk Art, The Shed, at private movie ranches near Galisteo and in Diablo Canyon. End of the Road was shot at El Rancho de las Golindrinas.
Other cities mentioned on the netflixinyourneighborhoodnm.com website are Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Chama, Laguna, Los Lunas, Moriarty and Sandia Park. The other Netflix films shot in New Mexico include Stranger Things, Army of the Dead and Daybreak.
“This focuses on shows and films that have been released,” Netflix spokesman Jake Urbanski said. “We will add to the site as more Netflix titles are released.”
New Mexico is the first U.S. state with a Netflix in Your Neighborhood website, but Netflix initially launched the concept in Canada.
“New Mexico provides an iconic backdrop for our films and series that are watched by our hundreds of millions of members around the world,” said Nick Maniatis, director of studio and production affairs at Netflix. “We know that falling in love with a show can also mean falling in love with a place, so we built this website to make it easier for our fans to find and visit the beautiful New Mexico locations we use every day.”