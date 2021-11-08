New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española received a three-year, $345,000 grant from the H/3 Foundation in Stamford, Conn., to fund a full-time, year-round veterinarian and renovate eight mews and animal enclosures.
The veterinarian went full time Nov. 1. Previously, the center only had a vet working Monday through Thursday seasonally from May through September, Executive Director Matthew Miller said.
“This will really be a game-changing addition,” Miller said. “[Until now], we had to find vets that have the training and willingness to work for us pro bono [in the cooler months of the year]. We get about 1,000 wildlife patients a year.”
The veterinarian salary and associated professional licensing and certifications account for $300,000 of the grant. The other $45,000 plus $20,000 from donors will cover renovations of the mews, where raptors and other birds are kept, and other animal enclosures.
