The New Mexico Tourism Department will go on a listening tour of the state to build a New Mexico Destination Development Roadmap.
The road map is an effort to formulate a statewide strategic plan for tourism destination development with a goal to help communities overcome barriers in tourism development and build the infrastructure to support tourism, department spokesman Cody Johnson said.
The listening tour is the first phase of a yearlong process that is intended to learn about tourism assets in place as well as new tourism features communities are considering.
“The way we look at it, we have seen growth in the tourism economy for years,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to lose steam as these communities build new experiences.”
Later phases will have the Tourism Department and communities collaborating to find funding from public and private sources to achieve identified tourism projects.
The tour will have seven three-hour stops around the state, including one in Angel Fire at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Angel Fire Community Center; in Las Vegas, N.M., 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at New Mexico Highlands University; and in Rio Rancho 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn.