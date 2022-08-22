Local governments, tribal entities and nonprofits with “shovel-ready” tourism projects needing some financial assistance could qualify for up to $50,000 in matching funds from the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Rural Pathway Program.

The pre-COVID program is being revived “to help projects get over the finish line,” said Tourism Department spokesman Cody Johnson.

“We’re looking to particularly work with tribal entities with this program,” Johnson said. “Rural destinations have been asking for a more targeted and exclusive support from the state.”

