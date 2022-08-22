Local governments, tribal entities and nonprofits with “shovel-ready” tourism projects needing some financial assistance could qualify for up to $50,000 in matching funds from the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Rural Pathway Program.
The pre-COVID program is being revived “to help projects get over the finish line,” said Tourism Department spokesman Cody Johnson.
“We’re looking to particularly work with tribal entities with this program,” Johnson said. “Rural destinations have been asking for a more targeted and exclusive support from the state.”
Tourism has budgeted $150,000 to the Rural Pathway Program, with program administrators determining grant amounts up to $50,000. The participating entity must equally match the award amount.
“We strongly encourage communities and local stakeholders with an idea or an interest in developing local and rural tourism development to work with us through this program,” Tourism Department Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said in a news release.
Johnson cited a wide range of potential eligible project types such as museums, destination wayfinding, thematic trails, interpretive planning and agritourism. One program previously funded through the Rural Pathway Program was the Stories from Our Streets walking tour in Silver City that highlights the history along Bullard Street.