The New Mexico Tourism Department received a $7.94 million grant to accelerate travel, tourism and outdoor recreation recovery from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
From that amount, $1.985 million will go to the Outdoor Recreation Division within the New Mexico Department of Economic Development.
The Tourism Department will dedicate $5.3 million to national leisure consumer advertising, which currently has an $11.3 million budget, spokesman Cody Johnson said.
The Outdoor Recreation Division will use its share for community and business support, including launching outdoor recreation business workshops, a robust accelerator program, an outdoor industry business summit and higher education partnerships, director Axie Navas said.
“This $1.9 million in funding from the EDA will enable us to provide crucial marketing, branding, and other business support to the companies and communities that suffered the most during the pandemic,” Navas said in a news release. “The goal goes beyond recovery. With this investment, we hope to supercharge the outdoor economy for years to come.”
