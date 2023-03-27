The New Mexico Tourism Department will launch a $15 million advertising campaign in San Francisco with a special appropriation approved by the Legislature, pending budget approval by the governor.

The Tourism Department has similar advertising campaigns in place with the so-called fly markets: Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas.

These fly markets — places from which people commonly fly to New Mexico — account for about 21.5% of New Mexico’s tourism, department spokesman Cody Johnson said.