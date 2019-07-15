The federal government awarded $3.04 billion in contracts to New Mexico small businesses in fiscal 2018, amounting to 32 percent of federal contracts in the state, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The top categories for small business contracts were construction, information technology and professional support services. The primary federal agencies in New Mexico seeking small business contractors are the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and NASA, said Joshua Baca, an SBA spokesman in Albuquerque.
“Federal government contract opportunities are important for economic growth in New Mexico,” said John Garcia, SBA New Mexico district director. “With help from the SBA and its resource partners, many New Mexico-based small businesses are awarded federal contracts by various federal government agencies throughout the country.”
The 2018 contract dollars to small businesses was a 17 percent increase over the $2.6 billion in 2018. New Mexico small businesses received federal contract dollars in the amounts of $2.6 billion in 2014, $2.36 billion in 2015 and $2.29 billion in 2016, Baca said.