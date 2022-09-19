Another $25 million in Small Business Administration loans is now available to New Mexico small businesses unable to secure traditional bank loans.

The nonprofit, state-launched New Mexico Small Business Investment Corp. has a new RBC Impact Fund that will target small businesses with annual revenue up to $7.5 million and less than 500 employees. The loans would be in amounts from $150,000 to $5 million.

“We are focusing on small businesses that are not able to get traditional loans,” said Russ Cummins, executive director of NMSBIC, which the Legislature established in 2001 to provide equity and debt capital to small businesses.

Popular in the Community