New Mexico was one of 19 states to lose solar industry jobs in 2019, a year that saw a 2.3 percent overall U.S. increase in solar jobs, according to the annual National Solar Jobs Census.
The study was conducted by the Washington, D.C.-based Solar Foundation.
The census determined New Mexico, which ranks No. 30 in solar industry jobs, dropped from 2,168 solar jobs in 2018 to 2,021 in 2019, or a 6.8 percent loss. Nationwide, the solar industry has grown 167 percent from 2010 to 249,983 jobs.
“That is a surprising statistic to us,” said Gary Barnard, director of strategic energy planning and development at Public Service Company of New Mexico, which produces about three-quarters of the solar power in the state. "2019 was our largest building year ever [for solar power]. We are tripling our solar capacity from 2019 to the end of 2021.”
In the solar business sector, Positive Energy Solar in Santa Fe added employees and is now at 80.
“There’s nothing going on in our industry that jobs would have been lost,” said Christopher Fortson, marketing manager at Positive Energy Solar. “I’ve probably seen more solar companies popping up.”
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions does not specifically collect information for the solar industry, spokeswoman Stacy Johnston said.
The National Solar Jobs Census determined most of the New Mexico solar job losses were in installations and development, the same category that saw the most job gains across the country, said Ed Gilliland, senior director at the Solar Foundation.
“A lot of projects were started in 2019, but they were not to the point where they were wrapping up,” Gilliland said in explaining the job losses in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.