The more things change, the more they oddly stay the same with construction job growth in New Mexico.
The picture in the state and across the country was entirely different in June than June 2019. Yet New Mexico ranked No. 9 among states in construction job growth by percentage this June after ranking No. 8 in June 2019, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
The data behind the rankings, however, varies greatly. A year ago, the oil patch in Lea and Eddy counties drove the 6.6 percent construction job growth with 3,100 new jobs added year over year in New Mexico.
This June, just one slot lower, New Mexico added only 400 new jobs with a 0.8 percent increase. But June mid-pandemic had 50,000 construction jobs while June 2019 in boom times had 49,600 construction jobs in New Mexico, according to AGC.
Year over year, New Mexico was among only 14 states with construction job gains. From May to June, New Mexico added 700 jobs, ranking No. 20 among 32 states with job gains, AGC reported.
Oil industry construction in New Mexico has largely stopped because of the pandemic, but Lea County is still in growth mode.
“One of the phenomenons of our area is construction on community projects has not paused,” said Missi Currier, CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Lea County. “Yes, we are still building. A new Covenant hospital will break ground in Hobbs.”
Construction has continued in the state through the coronavirus pandemic, said Kelly Roepke-Orth, CEO of New Mexico AGC.
“During all this, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller put forward $110 million in new projects,” Roepke-Orth said.
People from urban areas in other states are captivated by the large parcels they can have within New Mexico’s bigger cities, said Claudia Clay, co-owner of Rio Rancho luxury home builder Clay Custom Homes. She has fielded 15 inquiries for new luxury home construction from Washington, California and Georgia and has an order for 20 tribal homes.
“We have had a huge influx in our luxury home lines,” Clay said. “The phone has been ringing off the hook in the last two months. More than ever, people are realizing how a home is more than a stick-built structure. It has become a school. It has become a workplace.”
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.