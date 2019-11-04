New Mexico ranks No. 5 among states in wind and solar generation as a percentage of electricity consumption in the state, according to a new report.
Environment New Mexico Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group says 32 percent of the electricity consumed in New Mexico comes from primarily wind and some solar power in a report called “Renewables on the Rise: A Decade of Progress Toward a Clean Energy Future.”
From 2009 to 2018, the state increased its wind production by more than four times, from 1,547 to 6,168 gigawatt hours and solar energy production soared from 4 gigawatt hours to 1,553.
Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state’s largest electricity provider, during the same years, reached 3,118 GWh in wind power capacity — half the statewide total – and 1,200 gigawatt hours in solar power, which amounts to three-fourths of the state total, PNM spokeswoman Kelly-Renae Huber said.
New Mexico trails North Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa, according to the report.
