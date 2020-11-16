Third-quarter medical marijuana sales in New Mexico exceeded the same period in 2019 by 62 percent, according to Ultra Heath, the largest marijuana seller in the state.
The 34 licensed producers in New Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Program reported $55 million in cannabis sales in the third quarter, a $21 million boost over last year.
The state program had 98,507 enrolled patients as of Sept. 30, a 27 percent increase over the previous September, with post-traumatic stress syndrome, severe chronic pain and cancer given as the top reasons for using medical marijuana.
Ultra Health determined New Mexico’s top 10 cannabis providers accounted for 74 percent of total patient sales.
“Patients have been consistently migrating to the program’s top cannabis providers quarter after quarter, indicating the industry is consolidating toward larger, more established cannabis operators,” Ultra Health stated in a news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.