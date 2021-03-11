A revised public health order last month that loosened COVID-19-related business restrictions in the state has not yet lowered initial claims for unemployment benefits, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The state saw 3,631 initial claims for standard benefits for the week ending March 6 and 1,397 claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the self-employed — both increases from the prior week.
These are preliminary numbers.
Santa Fe County saw 218 initial jobless claims, the highest in three weeks, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
Total claimants for unemployment benefits in Santa Fe County inched up from 8,520 to 8,545 in the week ending March 8.
Restaurant jobless numbers, however, did show improvement after the state once again allowed indoor dining Feb. 24.
The number of restaurant workers receiving benefits fell by 566 to 17,246, the lowest number since the state's second shutdown of indoor dining in November.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Feb. 28-March 6: 3,631 (1,397 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Feb. 21-27: 3,150 (1,185)
Feb. 14-20: 3,143 (1,227)
Feb. 7-13: 3,407 (1,429)
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: 3,709 (1,282)
Jan. 24-30: 4,527 (1,063)
Jan. 17-23: 4,608 (1,344)
Jan. 10-16: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 3-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Feb. 27: 4.44 percent, down 0.13 percentage point from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
