The career board on the New Mexico Hospitality Association website opened to the public in early June, allowing job seekers to see openings statewide listed by hotels, convention centers, chambers of commerce, visitors bureaus, tour guides, museums and similar employers.
The career board, newmexicohospitalitynm.memberzone.com/jobs, previously was behind a portal visible to members only. As of Monday, the association is allowing nonmember entities to post jobs at no cost for the next 60 days.
“We also represent the industry,” Executive Director Kathy Komoll said. “We know so many businesses are struggling to fill jobs. At least in the short term, we are there for everybody."
On June 16, the career board had 19 job listings, but Komoll’s goal is to have 300 to 500 jobs in the pipeline.
“Within 30 days, I’d like to hit 300 jobs,” she said.
Komoll calls it a career board rather than a job board. There were housekeeper positions as well as openings for general manager of Ojo Santa Fe and director of research and marketing intelligence for Visit Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.