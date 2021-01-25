The New Mexico Hemp Coalition was established in December as a hemp industry lobbyist primarily focusing on hemp farmers.
“The hemp laws favor manufacturers, not the famers,” said Bob Boylan, the coalition’s vice president and CEO of Road Runner CBD in Torrance County. “We want to keep fees down and give rights to farmers to dry, cure and bring product to manufacturers.”
Hemp farming became legal in New Mexico in 2019 following the 2018 Farm Bill that removed hemp as a controlled substance and provided national guidance for the production of hemp in the United States. But hemp farmers in New Mexico must sell the whole plant to manufacturers, Boylan said.
Boylan said the coalition seeks legislation to allow farmers to dry and cure hemp. He said the coalition also will create a standard for hemp production in New Mexico.
Hemp is Cannibas sativa and, by law, must contain less than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive compound associated with getting “high.” Marijuana is Cannabis indica.
“We represent any stakeholder in the business, but we are leaning toward the farmers,” Boylan said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.