Low-income residential customers and small-business customers behind on payments could qualify for relief from New Mexico Gas Co.’s $1.2 million COVID-19 relief fund.
The gas company is offering a one-time payment of $150 toward the payment of a New Mexico Gas bill for customers who earn 150 percent or less of the federal poverty rate and apply for the state Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Low-income customers making less than 250 percent of the federal poverty rate can apply for HEAT New Mexico for the same $150 benefit.
“We will encourage them to get into a payment plan to get this resolved,” New Mexico Gas spokesman Tim Korte said. “In some cases that can be up to two years.”
Small businesses can qualify for up to $250 with a one-time credit of 50 cents for every $1 the business pays toward the outstanding bill, with a maximum match of $250, Korte said.
“It’s a matching fund, 50 cents to the dollar,” Korte said.
The business must have 50 or fewer employees, have an account at least 30 days in arrears because of financial hardship caused by COVID-19, be able to pay 15 percent of the past due balance and enter into a payment agreement.
