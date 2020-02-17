New Mexico exports in 2019 ramped up to such an extent that the Land of Enchantment led all states in percentage growth to Mexico and the world, the New Mexico International Business Accelerator calculated.
Based on U.S. Census Bureau statistics, New Mexico worldwide exports grew 31 percent after a relatively flat performance for the past five years, and exports to Mexico grew 68 percent, the accelerator reported.
“There was a large increase for parts for computers and computers in general,” said Joshua Orozco, a research specialist at the accelerator, adding computer exports from New Mexico increased 128 percent.
The Santa Teresa Port of Entry saw a 21 percent increase in exports to $14 billion, moving up to the fourth-largest exporting port on the U.S.-Mexico border behind Laredo and El Paso in Texas and Otay Mesa, Calif.
Santa Teresa has aggressively built up its industrial base, said Jerry Pacheco, the accelerator’s executive director.
“The total value of investment started or completed by the public sector in the Santa Teresa industrial base in 2019 was $66.1 million, while the total value of investment started or completed by the private sector in the Santa Teresa industrial base during the same time period was $180.85 million,” Pacheco said in an email.
Orozco said the Las Cruces metropolitan area accounts for about 40 percent of New Mexico’s exports, with Albuquerque at 21 percent, Santa Fe and Farmington at 1 percent and the rest of the state at 37 percent.
