New Mexico and the United States had their lowest summer gasoline prices since 2004, according to AAA.
New Mexicans cruised through the Memorial Day to Labor Day summer season with a statewide average fuel price of $2 per gallon, a hair lower than the $2.03 average price recorded Thursday, which was one cent lower than the prior week, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
Five of those 16 summers saw average prices well above $3 per gallon, with the highest summer average at $3.91 in 2008.
“The price to fill up could keep going down as winter blend gasoline is expected [to] return to the market shortly,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a statement.
AAA said New Mexico has the 13th-lowest fuel prices. Santa Fe’s average price Thursday was $2.08 per gallon, unchanged from the prior week and 37 cents lower than last year.
The average cost was $1.96 per gallon in Albuquerque and $1.95 in Las Cruces. Farmington clocked in at $2.07.
