The state Economic Development Department has contracted with global analytics and research company SRI International to develop a 20-year comprehensive economic development strategy to address short- and long-term strategies for economic recovery and diversification.
The process ultimately will develop goals and objectives for each region of the state in New Mexico’s target industries of outdoor recreation; agriculture; global trade; advanced manufacturing; bioscience; film and television; cybersecurity; aerospace; and renewable energy.
The project is funded by a U.S. Economic Development Administration CARES Act grant.
SRI is a Menlo Park, Calif., firm that supports government and industry.
“This collaborative strategy is going to help the Economic Development Department create jobs and investment around the state,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a news release.
