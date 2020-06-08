New Mexico’s oil and gas boom was so strong until March that the state still ranked No. 5 in the country for construction jobs in April after losing 5,000 jobs that month, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
New Mexico had 49,400 construction jobs in April, a 9.2 percent slide from 54,400 in March, but that remained 1.4 percent ahead of 48,700 jobs in April 2019, AGC statistics show.
The vast majority of construction gains and losses in the past year have been in the oil-rich southeastern Lea and Eddy counties.
New Mexico was among the top 10 states in construction job gains for much of 2019 and continued through the first full month of the coronavirus economic turmoil. But Peter Brill, president of Sarcon Construction in Santa Fe, sees even more construction jobs disappearing in coming months.
“This won’t stay that way,” Brill said of New Mexico’s No. 5 ranking. “It’s going to be oil and gas sectors and consequential hotel and school construction that was so outsized [that so far kept the New Mexico job count ahead of last year].”
Santa Fe, which usually ranks close to the bottom of the 358 metropolitan areas, appeared at No. 59 in the ranking of metro areas, losing only 100 jobs and dropping just 3 percent from March to April. Only 21 metro areas did not lose construction jobs in April.
Brill didn’t read much into that, saying numbers like this are easily skewed in a small community like Santa Fe, where starting and completing a large project can cause big fluctuations.
“It will take the March-to-July numbers to get what is really happening,” Brill said. “We’re going to see a big drop in June and July that will reveal a significant downturn.”
