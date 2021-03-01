Albuquerque-based New Mexico Bank & Trust, which has two branches in Santa Fe, has acquired FNB New Mexico and its six branches plus an AimBank branch in Texas.
These include FNB New Mexico branches in Angel Fire, Clayton, Logan, Raton, Santa Rosa and Tucumcari. The acquisition was completed Feb. 19 and signage was changed to New Mexico Bank & Trust the following week, bank spokeswoman Shauna Shannon said.
The acquisition also included AimBank in Dalhart, Texas, which will be renamed NMB&T Dalhart.
FNB was a subsidiary of FirstBank & Trust headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, and FirstBank recently acquired AimBank.
New Mexico Bank & Trust before the acquisition had 17 branches in the greater Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas as well as in Clovis, Portales and Tierra Amarilla.
New Mexico Bank & Trust and FirstBank & Trust are both subsidiaries of Heartland Financial USA of Dubuque, Iowa, which has 12 bank subsidiaries from California to Wisconsin. New Mexico Bank & Trust is now the third largest bank subsidiary within Heartland with about $2.35 billion in assets and 24 branches.
