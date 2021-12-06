The New Mexico Angels investor group for early stage companies is starting a New Angels Investor Club to recruit new angel investors.
The club is a free, two-part, 15-week introductory program starting Jan. 12 online to show prospective angel investors the realities of investing in early stage companies.
“It is to learn the right questions to speak with an entrepreneur and assess a company through your due diligence,” said Drew Tulchin, president of New Mexico Angels, a group of 90 independent investors.
New Mexico Angels has grown from 35 to 90 members in the year Tulchin has been the group’s first paid president. The Angels in 2021 had 30 members invest $4 million in 11 New Mexico companies, Tulchin said.
“Our goal is to see 100 check writers as soon as possible,” he said. “So far this year, we have 30. We are only supporting a small fraction of the potential companies out there. The New Mexico startup scene is robust and getting better.”
An Angel member must be willing to invest at least $10,000 in a New Mexico startup in 2022. Tulchin said typical New Mexico Angels individual investments run around $20,000 to $25,000.
There is no minimum asset requirements to join the New Mexico Angels.
“You have to be wealthy enough to lose your investment,” Tulchin said. “You have to be willing to lose this money.”
To sign up for the New Angels Investor Club, visit nmangels.com/angelclub.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.