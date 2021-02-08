The New Mexico Angels on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starts a monthly online “Tutor Tuesdays” to offer tutorials for potential angel investors and entrepreneurs seeking angel investments.
The New Mexico Angels is a group of individual investors focused on investing in early stage companies in the Southwest, particularly in New Mexico.
The free “Tutor Tuesdays” are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at newmexicoangels.wildapricot.org/event-4123886.
The kickoff event will cover “Investor Legal Due Diligence 101” with attorney Kevin Vela, managing partner at Vela Wood. A second “Tutor Tuesday” is scheduled Feb. 23 with Jamie Finney of the Greater Colorado Venture Fund and Kokopelli Capital.
“These Tutor Tuesday events provide a great educational opportunity for both entrepreneurs and potential investors,” Drew Tulchin of New Mexico Angels said in a news release.
