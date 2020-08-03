New Mexicans have saved $60.4 million in insurance premiums since March as most major insurance carriers offered at least 15 percent refunds on premiums to compensate for people driving much less in the shelter-in-place era, the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance reported.
Another $7.1 million in insurance refunds are expected this year, Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal said in a news release.
“New Mexico’s families are experiencing deep economic struggles as we work together to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Toal said. “We have been doing all we can to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic.”
Auto insurance policyholders have received or will receive either refunds, credits or one-time payments. Toal negotiated the refunds with major insurance companies as the virus drastically reduced the amount most people were driving.
