New MexiCann Natural Medicine will open a new medicinal marijuana dispensary Friday at 403 W. Cordova Road at Don Diego Avenue.
Even though New MexiCann is among New Mexico’s oldest legal pot shops, this will be its first dispensary on an arterial road in Santa Fe. Currently, its Santa Fe retail shop, headquarters, green house, commercial kitchen and production facility are on the dead-end San Mateo Lane.
“We are excited to be more visible to our customers, but we our keeping our San Mateo Lane location,” marketing director Adam Ruster said.
The Cordova Road store will have new products, including toasted corn, barbecue sauces and piñon turtles, and ice cream will be sold year-round, Ruster said.
New MexiCann opened in January 2010 on Second Street. New MexiCann moved to San Mateo Lane in 2015.
New MexiCann currently has four dispensaries in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Taos and Española.
Santa Fe will have 13 medical marijuana dispensaries with the opening of the new New MexiCann outlet, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
