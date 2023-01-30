Cielo Village

Work continues on a fitness center building at Cielo Luxury Living apartments on Beckner Road. 

 Courtesy photo

Fresh off opening its first 234-unit development in Santa Fe, developer Tekin & Associates is building some more.

The Frisco, Texas-based Tekin last year opened the Cielo Luxury Living apartments next to the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe. Now, Tekin plans an additional 80 units at the east end of the project that it is calling Cielo Village.

Unlike the current Cielo complex, which features nine three-story apartment buildings, Cielo Village will have a mix of one-, two- and three-story structures among its four buildings. Nine units will be carriage units, with a garage on ground level and living unit above.

Popular in the Community