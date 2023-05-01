When you have your own hardware store, you can stock it with whatever you want.
Mark and Monica Walters are opening their 1610 Hardware next week in the Plaza Entrada shopping center with the core basics, but they stress the customers will shape the product mix.
“If someone asks for something, why don’t we get it?” Mark Walters said. “Customers will tell us what we need to focus on. The store will evolve with what the community wants, what the community needs.”
1610 Hardware — the 1610 a nod to the year Santa Fe was founded — is located in the former OfficeMax space, vacant since the mid-2010s, in the same center as Albertsons Market at St. Francis Drive and Zia Road.
“We’re here to help people with their largest investments,” Monica Walters said.
Even at the outset, 1610 Hardware will have things you might not find at some national hardware chains. Store manager John Gomez points to Christmas lights available year-round.
There is a pile of Army surplus ammo cans.
“One of the biggest things we have that ‘they’ don’t have anymore are these two aisles right here,” Gomez said, approaching the nuts and bolts and screws aisles.
1610 Hardware has upward of 6,000 different nuts, bolts and screws that can be bought as a single item rather than a package of 10 or 50 or 100.
“That’s where the junk drawer came about,” said Gomez, who previously worked at Big Lots and Office Depot in Santa Fe as well as Walmart and Family Dollar in Española. “You had to buy more than you needed, and you had to have a place to put it.”
The store also has some camping, biking and sports items along with the expected electrical, plumbing and painting sections.
A big section up front is dedicated to barbecue equipment and supplies, including a dozen flavors of smoking chips and pellets. A large selection of canning jars also is available.
The Walters expect to open with about 25 employees, with about a dozen already onboard last week for at least a month.
Cashier Camille Atkinson enjoys the camaraderie at 1610 Hardware after working at the state prison.
“There is a sense of teamwork here,” Atkinson said.
Sales associate Niko Quintana is new to the retail game.
“For the three [to] four months working here, I’ve changed a lot in terms of responsibility and communications,” Quintana said.
1610 Hardware gives the vast southeast side its only hardware store.
“Everything is on Cerrillos [Road],” Monica Walters said. “What about all these people that live out here?”
The Walters are lifelong Coloradans who have been visiting Santa Fe since 1975 in Mark’s case and the early 1980s for Monica. They finally bought a house near Plaza Entrada two years ago and now spend a bit more time in Santa Fe than in Denver.
“We always had aspirations for coming here,” Monica Walters said. “It just took us awhile.”
“We were busy with our careers,” Mark Walters said. “That’s where our businesses were.”
Walters said he has built stores for small and large hardware companies in Denver for 40 years. The Walters also owned Happy Canyon Ace Hardware in Denver and Ace Hardware of Buckley Square in neighboring Aurora, Colo., until closing the Denver store a few years ago and selling the Aurora store.
This time they aligned with Do It Best, a member-owned comprehensive hardware cooperative where all the stores are independently owned and branded. Member stores can use or not use Do It Best in the store name. The Walters are using the Do It Best name alongside 1610 Hardware.
Do It Best has 20 member stores in New Mexico, including Hacienda Home Centers in Española; Metzger’s Hardware in White Rock and Los Alamos; George’s Wood Works in Taos; Raks Building Supply in Edgewood; plus three in Las Vegas, N.M.; two in Albuquerque and others in Tucumcari, Clovis, Carlsbad, Flora Vista, Silver City, Hatch, Las Cruces, Mesilla, Truth or Consequences, Socorro and Los Lunas.
The 23,500-square-foot space in Santa Fe has not had a tenant — other than seasonal, temporary tenants like a Halloween store — since about 2014.
“Why it has been empty so long has dumbfounded us as well,” Mark Walters said.