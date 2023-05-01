When you have your own hardware store, you can stock it with whatever you want.

Mark and Monica Walters are opening their 1610 Hardware next week in the Plaza Entrada shopping center with the core basics, but they stress the customers will shape the product mix.

“If someone asks for something, why don’t we get it?” Mark Walters said. “Customers will tell us what we need to focus on. The store will evolve with what the community wants, what the community needs.”

