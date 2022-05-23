A new food- and drink-oriented publication, TABLE Magazine New Mexico, has started circulating around Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
The publication comes from business partners Justin Matase, the publisher, and Editor-in-Chief Keith Recker, who acquired Pittsburgh, Pa.-based TABLE magazine in January 2020 — just weeks before the coronavirus shut the world down.
Recker suggested they create a sister publication for Santa Fe, a place he has been visiting since the late 1980s.
“I have spent a lot of time in New Mexico in the past 15 years,” Recker said. “I have always wanted to live in New Mexico but have never succeeded. I was really eager to bring to the table what we do in Pittsburgh.”
Recker plans to spend one week a month in Santa Fe, and Matase will make occasional visits.
Matase and Recker acquired TABLE as a food and drink publication. During the pandemic, they broadened the scope to fashion, design, culture, art and travel. That template is being localized in Santa Fe with a local crew of editors, writers and photographers.
“The overall goal is to satisfy and inspire our readers,” Recker said. “It’s what we are all thirsting for right now. It’s finding a way for people to be a part of the world around them.”
The first issue has a print run of 15,000 copies and is available at Whole Foods and via subscription at tablemagazine.com. The single-copy price is $12.95. TABLE Magazine New Mexico will be published four times a year.
The first issue is a primer on Santa Fe, spotlighting businesses, museums and road trips that define literary Santa Fe, folk art Santa Fe, Hispanic Santa Fe and Native American Santa Fe.
The magazine has longer articles about the Inn of the Five Graces; Santa Fe Literary Festival participant Asma Khan discussing tea; and “glamping” at Blame Her Ranch.
A calendar of events is featured, abundant recipes are shared, and photo pages of dishes from high-profile Santa Fe restaurants are offered. The opening pages have a grab bag of “fresh finds, places to go, get in the know.”