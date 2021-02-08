Starting April 1, all building permit applications to the city of Santa Fe’s Planning and Land Use Department must comply with the requirements of the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code, the city announced.
The energy code, as amended by the state of New Mexico, is designed to make homes and commercial buildings 20 percent to 30 percent more energy efficient, according to the city. The new code applies across the state.
"This is another way the City is working to achieve the goal of becoming the most sustainable city in America," officials said in a news release.
