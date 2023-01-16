It’s all in the family, be it a family tree, designed books, keepsake boxes or letterpress notecards.

Brand designer Renee Innis has taken her passion of pursuing her genealogy back to the mid-1600s to launch a business called Akin, where she presents ancestry through design for her customers.

“Each project is very customized,” she said. “You could just want to tell a story of your mom or dad.”

