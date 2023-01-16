New business offers family tree and memory box services By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all in the family, be it a family tree, designed books, keepsake boxes or letterpress notecards.Brand designer Renee Innis has taken her passion of pursuing her genealogy back to the mid-1600s to launch a business called Akin, where she presents ancestry through design for her customers.“Each project is very customized,” she said. “You could just want to tell a story of your mom or dad.”Or, if you want to get to know ancestors beyond your grandparents, Innis offers genealogical research.“I’d be able to uncover things you can’t find that easily,” she said. Her current template for family tree prints allows for five or six generations, but she can go further back.Innis also assembles keepsake boxes with whatever memorabilia a customer wishes to incorporate to remember an individual or family.Designed books can include military or census records.Innis and her husband, Robert Innis, also own Rinse Design, and she is co-founder of Design Corps of Santa Fe.Contact Innis via the contact form at akin.house/contact/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe County Commission OKs 710-lot development south of cityJudge will hold bench trial in Boxcar landlord-tenant disputeSixth suspect in sprawling homicide case arrestedCan council dodge Old Pecos Trail decision by creating new rules? Attorney says noDemocratic lawmaker again introduces legislation to limit gun magazinesPRC appointee criticized for lack of qualifications resignsProposed budget includes raise for state, school employees and $750 rebateSanta Fe feather artist's work to be featured on PBS travel seriesHeavy snows forecast in Chama, Flagstaff; Santa Fe could see 2 inchesSentencing delayed for Chimayó man convicted of raping co-worker Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Unusual political move created King holiday in N.M. Phill Casaus Terance Mathis' trip to college hall of fame was unlikely, tough Building Santa Fe Old Pecos Trail: You reap what you sow Etiquette Rules! Connecting with self and others