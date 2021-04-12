Nonprofits are all about fundraising and providing services, not necessarily the legalities of starting, operating and shutting down a business.
Mayo King and Talia Kosh went live Monday with Start Good!, a business specializing in assisting nonprofit charities, foundations and hybrids with organizational consulting, formation and compliance services.
The business was born of the pandemic as businesses and nonprofits needed to shut down. King herself managed operations and special events for a decade at Creative Santa Fe, which now is in an “inactive state.” Kosh is president and founder of New Mexico Lawyers for the Arts.
“Talia and I found through personal experience that several nonprofits needed assistance dissolving the business,” King said. “At the same time, we found groups that needed assistance forming nonprofits.”
Start Good! focuses entirely on starting and dissolving nonprofits and assisting ongoing nonprofits with compliance, topics typically handled by certified public accountants and attorneys who do many other tasks, King said.
“This is our specialty,” King said. “A lot of groups that want to form a nonprofit don’t necessarily know the steps they need to take.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.