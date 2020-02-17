Raquel Underwood has a different idea for The Art Club Gallery she is opening March 1 at 225 Canyon Road, Unit 2.
She is focusing on fine art and crafts exclusively made in New Mexico by local artists who typically haven’t been able to break into the traditional Santa Fe gallery scene. Underwood, a painter, counts herself as one of those.
“One of the frustrations as an artist is my work is sellable, but it is not sellable in a traditional gallery setting,” Underwood said. “I want to make sure people can be creative in whatever style they want.”
The Art Club Gallery will open with a dozen artists in varied media including oil painting, wood, ceramic, metal and fabric. The gallery is located in the former Karen Melfi Collection space.
“There are many incredibly skilled artists in New Mexico whose work is well above craft-fair level but priced below the multi-thousand-dollar range found in so many galleries,” Underwood said. “I want to have a price range where everyone can buy art.”
