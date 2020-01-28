A year after acquiring Albuquerque Studios, Netflix will start filming the feature film The Harder They Fall in March at various locations in Santa Fe County, the New Mexico Economic Development Department reported.
The Western stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors and will film in Diablo Canyon and at some local ranches.
The state reported Netflix spent more than $150 million in New Mexico in 2019, used more than 2,000 production vendors and hired more than 1,600 cast and crew members. Netflix productions in New Mexico included El Camino, Army of the Dead, Daybreak, Chambers and Messiah.
Netflix acquired Albuquerque Studios and its eight sound stages in January 2019.
Netflix will receive up to $10 million in Local Economic Development Act funding from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and up to $4.45 million in local LEDA funds from the city of Albuquerque. In return, Netflix pledged $1 billion in production spending over the first 10 years in New Mexico.
Netflix will partner with the state and NBCUniversal, with each production company donating $55,000 per year to launch a training program for below-the-line production jobs to serve New Mexico’s growing industry.
