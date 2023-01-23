Nedra Matteucci Galleries on market again after sale falls through By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nedra Matteucci Galleries at 1075 Paseo de Peralta and Acequia Madre are on the market again.A sale to unnamed buyers from Cleveland, Ohio, who wanted to convert the property into condominiums fell through, Nedra Matteucci said.“They had wanted us out in November,” she said. “This is better for me.”She has long planned to build a smaller Nedra Matteucci Galleries on Canyon Road behind Morning Star Gallery, which she also owns. She has a building permit but no rush to build the new gallery.“I never did close it,” Matteucci said about the Paseo de Peralta gallery. “I’m not going to move until a sale closes.”The property includes a 10,000-square-foot main structure with three attached guest houses, two other guest houses, and a sculpture garden and pond larger than many home lots.The gallery was launched by Forrest Fenn in 1972 and sold to Matteucci in 1988 before Fenn achieved international notoriety for hiding a treasure chest with a fortune somewhere in the Mountain West. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'Antiques Roadshow,' Santa Fe styleRegal Santa Fe 14 closing as part of corporate bankruptcyAlbuquerque police say former House candidate masterminded shootings at politicians' homesSanta Fe council approves Old Pecos rezoneSanta Fe expected to remain cold as city, region face more snowSanta Fe council approves controversial rezoningPicuris Pueblo acquires full ownership of Hotel Santa FeLujan Grisham calls for ban on assault weapons in State of State addressDA: Baldwin, armorer to face involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shootingQ&A: Carmack-Altwies speaks about decision to bring charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Unwise Solomon helps make New Mexico first in corruption Phill Casaus The buck stops with DA, but not over 'Rust' Whole Hearted Parenting The stinging impact of gossip Building Santa Fe The viga is back in a major supporting role