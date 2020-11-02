I’m not likely alone receiving emergency alerts on my phone about the heightened virus risk. We are seeing the fastest increase of cases in New Mexico since the pandemic started in mid-March. New restrictions are in place, but there’s a storm coming. What does this mean for us at home and work?
Halloween was Saturday. The glut of chocolates and candies was one thing I did not miss, but I did miss the fun — seeing our kids get out there and enjoy themselves with the neighbors.
Our Halloween was family-centric — trick-or-treating at home. Same for Día de los Muertos: We will build an ofrenda at home and remember those we have lost — so far, thankfully, no one we know personally to this virus.
In the businesses, we had one near miss last week, with one of our staff exposed to someone who had been exposed (not infected). She took a test and it turned out negative, but we kept everyone home last week who could stay home while we implemented further protocols for the workplace.
We all have stories about someone we know who has been infected, and those are getting closer to home: a tennis teacher, staff at our grocery store.
The peak, however, will possibly coincide with flu season — my family got their shots. Not sure I would wish flu and the coronavirus on anyone simultaneously, but that’s where we are heading, it seems.
Last week, a snowstorm moved in. We watched it and felt the force of the wind as it approached. And as we hunkered down at home, we watched 3 inches accumulate on the furniture on our portal. A day or two later, the snow was gone and we were back to blue skies.
We can see the storm coming for the virus and flu season, but we will be on the other side of it in a few months. It is coming: We know what to do to avoid the worst of it, and there is time to prepare for the worst.
We will be at home most of the time and hope it will blow over quickly, look toward blue skies returning — perhaps with the distribution of a vaccine or with tighter controls taking effect.
But there the analogy ends. Unless we follow data-driven decision-making and guidelines provided by the best scientific authorities, and unless we implement new protocols at work and change the way we celebrate the holidays, hospital beds are going to reach capacity.
We can do it. This COVID-19 storm will pass, too, and we’ll be back to worrying about climate change, the economy and other pressing stressors. Perhaps by working together, we can dispense with COVID-19 and bring that collective action to bear on the other issues next.
