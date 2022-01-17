The Santa Fe Film Institute has received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, which will be staged Oct. 19-23.
This is the third straight year the film festival has received NEA grants, the institute reported.
This grant supports educational and free public programming at what will be the 14th annual Santa Fe Independent Film Festival. The educational programs include filmmaker question-and-answer sessions, discussion panels and a Student Day, festival operations manager Stephanie Love said.
The festival screens some 150 short and full-length films.
“It is meaningful for both local filmmakers and film artists worldwide for Santa Fe Film Institute to receive this support,” SFiFF Executive Director Liesette Paisner Bailey said in a news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.