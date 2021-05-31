Longtime Eldorado area residents Eileen and Fred Wiley Richardson intend to open Native Wings Coffee House in July in the town’s Agora Shopping Center.
The coffee house is Eileen Richardson’s dream.
“We’d like to call it a coffee house because it’s bigger than a coffee shop,” she said. “We really feel like the coffee house is just the perfect place for people to come back together again. There really are no hangout places in Eldorado.”
Eileen Richardson leased the 1,500-square-foot space that used to be Medicap Pharmacy.
The coffee will be supplied by Red Rock Roasters in Albuquerque and bakery items will come from Angel’s Bakery & Cafe on Airport Road. Native Wings will also serve sandwiches and “comfort food,” Eileen Richardson said.
The seating and tables are mostly from consignment shops and donations. The Richardsons launched a Kickstarter campaign May 11 with a goal of $25,000 to fund additional coffee-making equipment and potentially open sooner than July.
The Native Wings name reflects Eileen Richardson’s passion for bird-watching. The cafe will have a 500-square-foot garden with a birdbath and bird feeder. Local artist Linda Gallegos will paint an 8-by-12-foot bird mural in the cafe, Eileen Richardson said.
Native Wings will have an 8-by-8-foot office for rent on an hourly basis.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.