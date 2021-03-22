The Albuquerque-based commercial real estate firm NAI Maestas & Ward has been renamed NAI Sun Vista.
NAI Sun Vista has a Santa Fe office.
The company adopted the Sun Vista name from its general contracting and maintenance divisions.
“The name Sun Vista is reflective of our unique region, our optimistic outlook, and our propensity toward winning the challenge before us,” NAI Sun Vista CEO Debbie Harms said in a news release.
NAI Maestas & Ward was established in 1996.
