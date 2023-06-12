Nicholas Kerekes, director of photography, shoots a scene Thursday in Madrid for the movie Night of the Starlings with Aubrey Trujillo as Ma and Lauren Marshall, 13, as Rae. The film is the latest from Albuquerque-based Jerry G. Angelo’s
From left, Betsy Burke, director/writer of Night of Starlings, left, lead actor Lauren Marshall, 13, and Fritz Eberle, executive producer, chat Thursday after shooting a scene at Burke’s home in Madrid.
The small, independent film Night of the Starlings is filming in Madrid this month, directed by a Santa Fe Community College film student with nearly all cast and crew based in New Mexico.
Night of the Starlings is the latest of Albuquerque-based Jerry G. Angelo’s RokitPig Entertainment productions.
“I’ve been in Albuquerque my whole life,” said Angelo, whose RokitPig has offices in Albuquerque and Los Angeles.
Angelo starred, wrote, directed and produced American Warfighter in 2018. Starlings is the 18th film the Albuquerque native has produced. Before his film production career, he worked at the New Mexico state Capitol.
“We are so excited to go into production for a fully local film: local story, locations, cast and crew,” director Betsy Burke said in a New Mexico Film Office news release. “The story brings the popular myth of La Llorona to life in the character of an abandoned teenage mother, based on actual events that occurred in Madrid, N.M.”
Angelo describes the plot as a woman with a daughter who escapes an abusive boyfriend and rents an old house.
“The boyfriend finds them and reinserts himself in their [lives],” Angelo said.
This is the first feature film for Burke, who has been an “off-and-on” student at Santa Fe Community College for a dozen years.
“Betsy has only done short films,” said Angelo, who had met Burke in the past and was recently reintroduced to her. “I might be the person to get this project off the ground.”
Burke wrote the script and owns the house in Madrid that is the primary setting for the movie.
Night of the Starlings started filming June 7 in Madrid and expects to wrap June 21. The film budget is $100,000, Angelo said.
Along with Burke’s house, the movie is also being shot around a vacant church, on the mountainside and around some of Madrid’s stores.
The film stars 13-year-old Lauren Marshall and Aubrey Trujillo, who is also an opera singer and Angelo’s partner.
The film has a crew of about a dozen principal actors and 25 background actors, nearly all living in Santa Fe, Albuquerque or points in between, Angelo said.
Angelo said how Night of the Starlings will be distributed, whether theaters or streaming, hasn’t been determined. American Warfighter was streamed, but he hopes for a theatrical release later this year for another film, Obscura.
The New Mexico Film Office news release credited “collaboration with Santa Fe Community College,” which sent a half-dozen film students to work on the movie.
“She [Burke] is one of the most loyal students we have had,” said Milton Riess, chair of SFCC’s film department. “She understands the process of getting filming permits and location insurance.”