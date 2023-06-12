The small, independent film Night of the Starlings is filming in Madrid this month, directed by a Santa Fe Community College film student with nearly all cast and crew based in New Mexico.

Night of the Starlings is the latest of Albuquerque-based Jerry G. Angelo’s RokitPig Entertainment productions.

“I’ve been in Albuquerque my whole life,” said Angelo, whose RokitPig has offices in Albuquerque and Los Angeles.

